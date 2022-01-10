BRYAN, Texas – Bryan Police arrested a wanted man Monday who had an active warrant for Disorderly Conduct – Discharge/Display Firearm.

Police originally posted on social media on December 30 that 18-year-old Gregory Chambers, III had the warrant – which resulted from an incident on December 29. No injuries were reported.

Residents were urged to contact Bryan PD if they had any information on Chambers’ whereabouts. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Bryan Police reported on January 10 that Chambers was arrested on this warrant.

Source: Bryan Police Department