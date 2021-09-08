Wanted man caught after attempt to flee Waco officers

WACO, Texas – Waco police report an alert officer and the use of a K-9 helped corral a wanted man who did his best to avoid capture.

38-year-old Peter Daniel White was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the McLennan County Jail on multiple charges.

Incidents leading to his arrest began when an officer patrolling an area near the 1400 block of North 10th Street about 6:00p.m. recognized a man listed as being wanted for outstanding arrest warrants.

When approached by officers, he tried to run. Police said that while he ran, a pistol was seen falling from his waistband. When recovered, police said it was found to have been stolen.

Officer set up a perimeter in the area – where he was thought to be hiding. K-9 Andor was also called to the scene to help locate where he was hiding.

Police announced that the K-9 would be used to help detain him, at which point he broke out and ran again – not realizing the perimeter had been set.

As he made his break, he was met with officers who took him into custody.

White was booked into the jail on charges including theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, evading in a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an outstanding traffic warrant and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at a total of $59,000.