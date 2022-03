BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Crimestoppers needs your help to find a wanted man.

22-year-old Damodrick Kevon Anderson has warrants for MTR/Assault Family Violence, with prior convictions. He is believed to stay in the area of Coastal Drive in College Station, or Teton Drive in Bryan.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact Brazos County Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.