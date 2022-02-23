KILLEEN, Texas – There are a few places set up in Killeen to keep residents warm from the winter weather.

The City of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center, located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard, as a warming center on Wednesday – from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close at that time.

The City of Killeen has also partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide an increased services warming center at the Moss Rose Center -located at1103 E Ave. E – for those in need on Thursday and Friday.

Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9:00 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.

While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, and do not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or bedding material is provided.

In order to provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

· Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating

· Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.

Unfortunately, the centers will not accept the following:

· New or used (including gently used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

· Gift wrapped items

· New or used medical supplies or equipment

