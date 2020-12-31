Warming stations available on New Year’s Eve

KILLEEN/TEMPLE, Texas – This New Year’s Eve is gonna be a cold one, but there is help available for those who need to be warm.

The Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard, will open as a warming station from 7:00 p.m. Thursday night to 9:00 a.m. Friday for those needing overnight relief from freezing temperatures.

The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold, and does not offer full sheltering services.

In addition, Temple’s Impact Church and Salvation Army are also operating as warming stations. They are located at 306 E Adams Avenue and 419 W Avenue G.

Source: City of Killeen