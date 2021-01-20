Warren family attorney responds to body cam footage

KILLEEN, Texas – On Tuesday, the Killeen Police chief took to the mic after releasing body cam footage showing the moments leading up to the death of Patrick Warren, Sr.

On Wednesday, in response, Warren family attorney Lee Merritt met with the media to discuss where they go from here.

Merritt commended Killeen PD for releasing the body cam footage – saying that sometimes police departments hold back evidence which causes speculation.

But when asked if the video has made any significant changes to the case, the attorney had this to say, “Not much about how we view the case has changed now that we see additional evidence. The department of Killeen and Killeen PD has demonstrated more of who they are, that the facts as they are they are willing to live with. And I don’t think the people of Killeen would agree with that.”

Officer Reynaldo Contreras shot Warren three times, killing him, on January 10th after responding to a mental distress call.