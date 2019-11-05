Watch Live: 10 year anniversary of deadly Ft. Hood Shooting

Ten years ago, a terrorist attack took the lives of 13 unarmed soldiers and wounded 31 more on Fort Hood.

Today, those men and women are being remembered during a memorial service at the Ft. Hood Memorial Pavilion.

The man responsible, Army Major Nidal Hasan, is in Fort Leavenworth, sitting on Death Row. His execution date has not been set at this time.

U.S. Representatives Roger Williams and John Carter released these statements Tuesday morning:

The act of sheer evil on United States soil 10 years ago today was unthinkable, as 14 innocent lives were taken, including an unborn child. Over the last decade, we have seen extraordinary resilience and an outpouring of support from our community coming together to heal – and because of it, we have showed the world the very best of America. I am forever grateful for the heroic actions of those who brought an end to the violence, and my prayers are with the families of those taken far too soon. Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedom and we will never forget the stories of our fallen brothers and sisters. May God bless our troops and may He continue to bless the United States of America.” Rep. Roger Williams

(R) District 25