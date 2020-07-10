LULAC demands changes after the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen

Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of the Army and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Friday about the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood.

LULAC wants major reforms within the Army to stop sexual harassment and other abuses. It is also calling for the 3rd Cavalry to be disbanded.

Spc. Guillen disappeared from Ft. Hood on April 22nd. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar has been charged in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. The criminal complaint charges Aguilar with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to the complaint, Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in the disappearance.

Authorities say Robinson, who committed suicide when approached by Killeen Police, admitted to Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22 – the same day Guillen went missing.

Authorities say Robinson admitted to Aguilar that he then transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County.

After a search on June 21, Texas Rangers found a burn site with what appeared to be burned remains of a “tough box.” This was a box similar to what interviewed witnesses on Fort Hood say they saw Robinson pulling the night of Guillen’s disappearance.

The remains have been formally identified by authorities as those of Spc. Guillen.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.