Watch Live: Bell County authorities update the COVID-19 response

Local News
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell are hosting a virtual COVID-19 update at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 9,  at the Bell County Courthouse.

he Bell County Health District says three people have died so far from COVID-19 in the county and there are 84 confirmed cases.

The district says 15 people have recovered from the virus, while there have been two deaths from the virus.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a breakdown of Bell County cases, you can follow this link.

