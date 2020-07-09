Bell County COVID-19 update

Bell County and Bell County Public Health District is giving a live update on COVID-19 cases Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Bell County Health District is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 1,746.

There have been 13 deaths in Bell County. Nine new hospitalizations have been added.

27,341 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are under the age of 40, but the 40+ population is not far behind. Those under the age of 60 are still driving our case numbers and the Bell County Health District is asking for people to take all necessary preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.