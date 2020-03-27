Closings
Watch Live: Bell County COVID-19 update

Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robinson-Chadwell are hosting a virtual COVID-19 update at 1p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse.

There are currently 25 cases of COVID-19 in Bell County and one woman has died from the virus.

The county is under a shelter in place order until April 3rd.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Bell County:

  • Belton 20-29, Man 3/12/2020
  • Bell County 70-79, Man 3/15/2020
  • Temple 60-69, Man 3/17/2020
  • Temple 60-69, Woman 3/17/2020
  • Bell County 30-39, Man 3/18/2020
  • Temple 60-69, Woman 3/18/2020
  • Temple 50-59, Woman 3/18/2020
  • Killeen 40-49, Woman 3/18/2020
  • Killeen 40-49, Man 3/21/2020
  • Temple 30-39, Woman 3/21/2020
  • Temple 60-69, Man 3/21/2020
  • Temple 20-29, Woman 3/22/2020
  • Temple 80-89, Woman 3/22/2020
  • Temple 30-39, Woman 3/22/2020
  • Temple 40-49, Woman 3/23/2020
  • Temple 50-59, Man 3/23/2020
  • Temple 50-59, Woman 3/23/2020
  • Temple 20-29, Woman 3/24/2020
  • Temple 30-39, Woman 03/25/2020
  • Killeen 50-59, Woman 03/25/2020
  • Killeen 60-69, Man 03/27/2020
  • Belton <20, Female 03/27/2020
  • Killeen 20-29, Woman 03/27/2020
  • Killeen 40-49, Man 03/27/2020
  • Harker Heights 40-49, Woman 03/27/2020

