Watch Live: Bell County COVID-19 update

Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robinson-Chadwell are hosting a virtual COVID-19 update at 1p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse.
There are currently 25 cases of COVID-19 in Bell County and one woman has died from the virus.
The county is under a shelter in place order until April 3rd.
Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Bell County:
- Belton 20-29, Man 3/12/2020
- Bell County 70-79, Man 3/15/2020
- Temple 60-69, Man 3/17/2020
- Temple 60-69, Woman 3/17/2020
- Bell County 30-39, Man 3/18/2020
- Temple 60-69, Woman 3/18/2020
- Temple 50-59, Woman 3/18/2020
- Killeen 40-49, Woman 3/18/2020
- Killeen 40-49, Man 3/21/2020
- Temple 30-39, Woman 3/21/2020
- Temple 60-69, Man 3/21/2020
- Temple 20-29, Woman 3/22/2020
- Temple 80-89, Woman 3/22/2020
- Temple 30-39, Woman 3/22/2020
- Temple 40-49, Woman 3/23/2020
- Temple 50-59, Man 3/23/2020
- Temple 50-59, Woman 3/23/2020
- Temple 20-29, Woman 3/24/2020
- Temple 30-39, Woman 03/25/2020
- Killeen 50-59, Woman 03/25/2020
- Killeen 60-69, Man 03/27/2020
- Belton <20, Female 03/27/2020
- Killeen 20-29, Woman 03/27/2020
- Killeen 40-49, Man 03/27/2020
- Harker Heights 40-49, Woman 03/27/2020