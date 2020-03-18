UPDATE: Five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Judge David Blackburn has announced a state of disaster for all of Bell County.

The Public Health District has announced there are now five cases of COVID-19 in Bell County.

The declaration of a local state of disaster moves Bell County into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 plan which will “limit movement within the county.”

Events of 50 or more people have been prohibited within the county. Like Waco, it will close non-delivery restaurants, bars, gyms, and health centers for at least the next week.

After the Killeen Independent School District was adamant about starting school again next Monday (March 23), they have decided to keep their doors closed until at least March 28.

Killeen ISD will also be implementing an alternative learning program, likely online, starting “early next week”.

Temple ISD announces they will stick to the same dates as Killeen, and will start their online program March 24. Temple City Mayor Tim Davis announces that water to city residents will not be cut off due to late payments.

Below is the original text from this story:

Bell County Judge David Blackburn is talking about the COVID-19 situation in Bell County.

So far, there are three cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, all from people traveling to other areas.

Earlier Wednesday, McLennan County announced there were five cases, also from people who returned to the area from their travels.

We will have a full report on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.