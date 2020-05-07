Watch Live: Bell County leaders give COVID-19 update

Bell County Judge David Blackburn is giving an update to the COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. from the Bell County Courthouse.

He will be joined by Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell and representatives from Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth to answer questions.

The Bell County Health District is reporting there are three new cases of COVID-19. All three were from Killeen. This means the total of confirmed cases is now 196.

The district says there are now 123 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

8,248 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

