Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

New Directive announced in Bell County concerning COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robinson-Chadwell hosted a virtual COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Friday afternoonw at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.

Judge Blackburn also announced Directive #5, which realigns Bell County’s shelter in place and essential business guidelines with those presented by Gov. Greg Abbott. There is also a method for businesses to ask to be added to the essential list. You can find that information here.

Blackburn says so far, there have been no businesses that have been cited so far for being open when they have not been deemed essential.

The number of COVID-19 cases is 51, the same as reported by the Bell County Health District Thursday.

The Health district reports 1 death and 12 recoveries. The Bell County Health District is now reporting 46 cases of COVID-19.

The Health District says six people have recovered from the virus, and so far only one person has died. The Temple woman passed away on March 26.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the document here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories