New Directive announced in Bell County concerning COVID-19

Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robinson-Chadwell hosted a virtual COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Friday afternoonw at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.

Judge Blackburn also announced Directive #5, which realigns Bell County’s shelter in place and essential business guidelines with those presented by Gov. Greg Abbott. There is also a method for businesses to ask to be added to the essential list. You can find that information here.

Blackburn says so far, there have been no businesses that have been cited so far for being open when they have not been deemed essential.

The number of COVID-19 cases is 51, the same as reported by the Bell County Health District Thursday.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the document here.