First case of community spread COVID-19 reported in Bell County

Bell County Judge David Blackburn has called a 1 p.m. press conference Friday to update the community on its COVID-19 cases.

Judge Blackburn says there is now one case that is the result of community spread.

As of 1 p.m., Friday, there are seven cases of the virus in Bell County:

4 in Temple

1 in Belton

1 in Killeen

1 in Bell County

On Thursday, Judge Blackburn announced that a third person tested positive from Temple.

Belton’s Mayor Marion Grayson is pleading with residents to take the virus seriously.

“I will be honest; in the beginning, I didn’t think this was as bad as it is, I was wondering why we were making such a big deal out of it,” Grayson said. “But I’m telling you now: let’s pay attention. The main thing we need to be working on is the distancing and staying away from each other so we limit the number of people that can get exposed.”

We will have a full report tonight on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.