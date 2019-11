Baylor Head Football Coach Matt Rhule is holding his weekly press conference at 11:30 a.m.

The Bears clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, after beating Texas 24-10, improving to 7-1 in conference play.

Matt Rhule has had a monumental impact on Baylor’s football program, after posting just one win two years ago, to now, clinching a berth to the Big 12 Championship game.

Rhule’s players believed in his motto, “trust the process,” and it’s paying dividends.