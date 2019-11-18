Coach Matt Rhule talks about the OU loss and Saturday’s game against the Longhorns

Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule took questions Monday morning about last Saturday’s game against the OU Sooners and the game plan for the next game against the UT Longhorns.

The Bears lost their first game of the season on Saturday night, falling to Oklahoma 34-31. Baylor controlled the entirety of the first half, but the Sooners came through down the stretch, making one more game-changing play.

“You know when get in these types of games, you have to learn how to step up, make one more play,” Matt Rhule said. “And we’ve done that in all the games up till now, and tonight we just came up on the short end.”

The Bears were forced to play defense a majority of the second half, as Oklahoma controlled the tempo of the game.

“I felt like we were on the sideline for the entire half,” Charlie Brewer said. “They did a good job of ball controlling, yeah we just didn’t do enough.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Coach Rhule said there are similarities between the two teams, ““When you watch the Texas, offense Sam(Ehlinger) drives it, and when you watch our offense, Charlie drives it.”