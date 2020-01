At 3 p.m., the Dallas Cowboys will officially introduce Mike McCarthy as the new Head Coach from The Star facility in Frisco.

He is replacing Jason Garrett, who spent several years with the organization as a player, assistant coach, and the Head Coach.

McCarthy spent twelve years as the Head Coach for the Green Pay Packers. They won the Super Bowl in 2010, playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will air the announcement here and on FOX44 over the air.