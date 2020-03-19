UPDATE: Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – There are now seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced this during an emergency press conference concerning the city’s response to the coronavirus. He said the seventh case is one where a person has contracted it from someone in the county – it is spreading.

Deaver also announced he is reducing the maximum amount of people at a Waco event from 50 to ten starting at 11:59 PM Thursday night.

None of the seven cases have required hospitalization, according to Deaver.

On Wednesday, Mayor Deaver announced during a press conference that McLennan County had five cases of the virus. Word of a sixth case came out later in the day.