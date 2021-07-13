Watch Live: Family of Vanessa Guillen discusses latest update from U.S. Army

The family of Vanessa Guillen and their attorney are speaking this afternoon from the Post Oak Hotel in Houston to discuss how their meeting went with Gen. John M. Murray and other military leaders.

A news release stated the two sides are meeting “to discuss new discoveries of the investigation and/or accountability actions for those guilty in the chain of command.”

Guillén’s case drew international attention in April last year after she went missing from Fort Hood and then when her remains were discovered in July along a Bell County river.

Earlier this year, the Army released findings of an investigation into the events surrounding Guillén’s death. She died on April 22, 2020, and authorities believe Spc. Aaron Robinson killed her. Investigators said in the report that Robinson managed to flee after a series of missteps and fatally shot himself.

Among the report’s findings, investigators said Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it on two separate occasions. They said Guillén’s leaders failed to take appropriate action, and the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Federal lawmakers introduced the Vanessa Guillén Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act in Congress. The bill would take decisions about how to handle sexual assault outside the chain of command and give them to independent military prosecutors.

Texas lawmakers have already created a law in Guillen’s name.

The news release announcing Tuesday’s press conference stated the Guillén family will also push for this legislation to pass “for change to happen in our armed forces.” Their remarks will happen at a hotel in Houston.