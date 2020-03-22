Gov. Abbott gives COVID-19 update

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Gov. Greg Abbott issued two new executive orders Sunday afternoon in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott concentrated on helping the medical community, by cutting some regulations to ease the nurse shortage. He also postponed all unnecessary medical procedures.

Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas swelled by 30 as a death in Dallas brought the statewide toll of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to six.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 334 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, up from 304 the day before.

A county spokeswoman says the man who died in Dallas, the second death linked to the coronavirus in the county, was in his 80s and had been critically ill in a hospital.

Gov. Abbott is still staying away from issuing a statewide stay at home order. He says there are still more than 200 counties without a COVID-19 case, so it is not needed at this time.

The governor is leaving stay at home orders up to local governments at this time, but he is flexible and things could change.

“Cases are increasing in places like Dallas, Houston, and other areas. What may be right in urban areas may not be right in counties that have zero cases,” Gov. Abbot said.

He also confirmed that there have been six COVID-19 deaths in the state. He said 8,700 people in Texas have been tested total in total, with less than 10 percent testing positive.

Gov. Abbott was joined by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd during his announcement.