WACO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and the Texas State Rifle Association during a campaign event in Waco Wednesday morning.

The event started around 10:45 a.m. at The Palladium.

Charles Cotton, president of the National Rifle Association, and Darryl Valdez, president of the Texas State Rifle Association, announced their support for Gov. Abbott, who is running for a third term.

Gov. Abbott faces seven Republican candidates in the March 1st primary. They include retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, who previously was the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, and Don Huffines, a former Texas State Senator.