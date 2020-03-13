Watch Live: Greater Waco Area School leaders address COVID-19

The Superintendents of nine school districts in and around Waco will discuss who their schools will safeguard children and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
The press conference will be held at Region 12 headquarters.
Those in attendance are:
Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD Superintendent
Dr. George Kazanas, Midway ISD Superintendent
Dr. Joe Kucera, Lorena ISD Superintendent
Dr. Marc Faulkner, China Spring ISD Superintendent
Dr. James Skeeler, Bosqueville ISD Superintendent
Wesley Holt, Connally ISD Superintendent
Dr. Michael Hope, Robinson ISD Superintendent
Dr. Sharon Shields, La Vega ISD Superintendent
James Lenamon, McGregor ISD Superintendent
FOX44’s Kendall Green will have a wrap up of the meeting on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.