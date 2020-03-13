Watch Live: Greater Waco Area School leaders address COVID-19

The Superintendents of nine school districts in and around Waco will discuss who their schools will safeguard children and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

The press conference will be held at Region 12 headquarters.

Those in attendance are:

Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD Superintendent

Dr. George Kazanas, Midway ISD Superintendent

Dr. Joe Kucera, Lorena ISD Superintendent

Dr. Marc Faulkner, China Spring ISD Superintendent

Dr. James Skeeler, Bosqueville ISD Superintendent

Wesley Holt, Connally ISD Superintendent

Dr. Michael Hope, Robinson ISD Superintendent

Dr. Sharon Shields, La Vega ISD Superintendent

James Lenamon, McGregor ISD Superintendent

