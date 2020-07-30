Guillen family discusses meeting with Pres. Trump

Members of #TeamVanessa and FIEL Houston gather demanding justice for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen on the Dunlavy Street bridge that goes over the Southwest Freeway in Houston on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The family of murder victim Spc. Vanessa Guillen met with Pres. Donald Trump Thursday about a bill names in her honor on Capitol Hill

Under the #IamVanessaGuillen Bill, active duty service members will be allowed to report instances of sexual harassment to a third party rather than directly to the military.

Authorities believe Guillen was murdered by another soldier, Aaron Robinson, who killed himself as police were about to arrest him.

A second individual, identified as Cecily Anne Aguilar, has also been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Guillen’s family also claimed Vanessa was the victim of sexual harassment during her tenure in the Army.

On Wednesday, a special hearing was held to discuss what changes need to be made to how the military deals with sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Earlier on Thursday, The U.S. Secretary of the Army announced that five highly qualified civilian experts will lead an independent review of Fort Hood.