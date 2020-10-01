Watch: Harker Heights PD give an update on a double homicide investigation

Harker Heights Police are investigating a double homicide. Investigators they first received a call late Wednesday night from Copperas Cove Police after someone asked them to do a welfare check on a home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Dr.

No one would come to the door when officers knocked, so they forcibly entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman. The officers say the two had been shot.

Investigators say one person is in custody, but they are not releasing that person’s name or the names of the victims. They are not sure how long ago the victims had been shot.

Police do say this looks like an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.

FOX44 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.