Watch Live: Joint Press Conference on COVID-19 from Waco & McLennan County leaders

Mayor Kyle Deaver along with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Jackson Griggs from the McLennan County medical team will host a Virtual Press Conference, Wednesday, April 15th at 1:30 p.m. from the Bosque Theater in the Waco Convention Center.

Four people have died in McLennan County from COVID-19. The most recent was a 66-year-old man with underlying conditions. There have been 74 cases of COVID-19 in the county so far. There are 23 active cases and four people hospitalized right now. 925 tests have been performed.

FOX44’s Shaquille Omari will have a full wrap up of the announcement on FOX44 News @ 5 p.m.