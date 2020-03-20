Watch Live: KISD Emergency Board Meeting

The Killeen ISD Board called an emergency board meeting for Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The board is expected to discuss the district’s COVID-19 Emergency Response and Action Plan, as well as how the rest of the school year will be conducted.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft went through the events leading up to today. He put in place a hiring freeze on March 15th, which will stay in place until more is known about future plans.

You can watch a live stream of the meeting here.

