Watch Live: LSU Tigers meet President Trump

President Donald Trump welcomes the national champion Louisiana State University football team to the White House today.

Newly named Baylor Bears Head Football Coach Dave Aranda is not in Washington, D.C. with his now-former team. Instead, he is here in Waco.

The President attended Monday night’s game in New Orleans when LSU defeated Clemson 42-25, and he received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd.

Before visiting the White House, the LSU team toured the nearby National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge.