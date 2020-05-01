Watch Live: Memorial service for Bell County Dep. John Rhoden

Friends and family are gathering to pay their respects to Bell County Deputy John Rhoden.

He died in the line of duty early Sunday morning while laying down a spike strip to stop a high speed chase. An 18-wheeler struck him on Interstate 35.

Waco Police later found the suspect vehicle abandoned. The driver is still on the loose.

Rhoden started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in June 2010 and was promoted to field deputy in 2014.

The memorial service is being livestreamed by U.S. Honor Flag.

There will be a live report on the memorial service today on FOX44 News @ 5:30pm.