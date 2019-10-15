Watch Live: New suits for Astronauts unveiled

NASA is showing off the latest spacesuit technology.

These are the next generation spacesuits the first woman and next man to explore the Moon will wear as part of the agency’s Artemis

program.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, a former Republican Representative from Oklahoma, will lead the demonstration.

The new suits are called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or xEMU for short. NASA says the xEMU’s origins go back to the spacesuits worn during the Mercury missions.

NASA says the xEMUs increase safety, mobility, and communication. They are also upgradeable and have interchangeable parts.