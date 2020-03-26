Watch Live: Pres. Trump delivers update on COVID-19

Closings
Local News
President Trump is expected to deliver an update on the COVID-19 Task Force during a press conference from the White House at 4 p.m.

It comes after Bell County announced the first death from the virus in the county Thursday.

President Donald Trump says that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread.

Trump wants to begin easing nationwide guidelines meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter Thursday to the nation’s governors, Trump says the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make “decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place.”

Trump has been seeking for days to determine how to contain the economic fallout of the guidelines issued by his administration as well as local leaders to slow the tide of infections. States would still have the authority to set restrictions.

