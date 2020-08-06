Watch: Secretary of the Army speaks at Fort Hood

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy is visiting Fort Hood in order to engage with local civilian and military leadership and to conduct sensing sessions with enlisted soldiers and junior officers.

A press conference began at 12:01 p.m.

His visit comes after the murder of Vanessa Guillen and her family visited Pres. Trump to ask for help with a sexual harassment bill named in her honor.

The family brought other soldiers with similar stories into the conversation as well – like Private Gregory Wedel Morales, who was laid to rest the same day of the meeting.

“They found his remains while they were looking for Vanessa’s. His remains were found not far from where Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found in about the same time period,” they explained.

President Trump promised answers and justice for Vanessa.

“We will get to the bottom of a lot of this, and maybe all of it,” he said.

During their meeting, the family expressed that they would like to have a funeral for Vanessa as soon as possible in her hometown of Houston.

President Trump offered to help with the funeral expenses when they can finally lay the late soldier to rest.