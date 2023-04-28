Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Central Texas has a bull’s eye on it when it comes to severe weather Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills, and Robertson. It runs until 8 p.m.

Hamilton ISD texted parents at 1:47 p.m. that students were in their weather safety positions and sheltering in place after a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

McLennan County Elections office announced Early Voting sites would close at 2:30 p.m. because of the severe weather. The office says This measure is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of voters and poll workers. Early Voting will resume tomorrow morning, Saturday, April 29th from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton announced at 2:50 p.m. that all departments are closing at 3 p.m. except the Sheriff’s Department, the Road & Bridges Department, and Maintenance of Buildings Departments. Those groups should contact their department heads.

Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint says there is a high potential for tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, and 75+ miles per hour winds. Storms will develop west of I-35 by mid afternoon and spread eastward through the evening along a cold front.

