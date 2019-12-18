Watch Live: Sheriffs discuss human trafficking operation

McLennan and Bell County Sheriffs say a four-month investigation has led to shutting down four massage parlors and the rescue of at least ten human trafficking victims.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the parlors were located in Killeen, Houston, and San Antonio.

He says most if not all of the victims are from Asia, lured here by traffickers using the American Dream.

Sheriff Eddie Lange says the operation is still taking place, so he cannot say how many people deputies have arrested.

The sheriffs say they worked with other departments and officers on the investigation. They also say Unbound, Aware Central Texas, New York-based Collective Liberty are helping the victims.

