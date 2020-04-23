Watch Live: Update on Bell County COVID-19 response

Bell County leaders are giving an update on the response to COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Judge David Blackburn will be joined by Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell and representatives from Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth to answer questions.

As of Thursday morning, Bell County has 139 cases of COVID-19, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The Texas Department of State Health Services puts the case count at 145.

Most of the cases have been reported in Killeen, with 63. Temple has 37.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 and 73 recoveries in the county.

We will have a full wrap up of today’s press conference on FOX44 News @ 5pm.