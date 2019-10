Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at Fort Hood this morning.

The Vice President arrived Monday night just after 8:30pm after visiting Baton Rouge, Louisiana to speak at a reception for GOP Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Mr. Pence watched a training exercise at Ft. Hood and then listened to a town hall discussion involving veterans.

