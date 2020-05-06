Watch Live: Waco & McLennan County leaders give update on COVID-19 plans

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver along with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center are giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced there was one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 92 – which includes 81 recovered, four deaths and seven active cases.

One case is hospitalized, and this case is in critical condition. 75 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

The new case is in the 20-29 age range.

We will have complete coverage of the press conference on FOX44 News @ 5 p.m.