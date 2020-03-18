5 COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County

Mayor Kyle Deaver called an emergency press conference for Wednesday morning to informt the public that there are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The patients include men and women in their 50s and 60s who recently traveled out of the country.

64-year-old man who recently traveled to Israel

68-year-old man visiting from Ecuador

56-year-old man who visited New York

52-year-old woman who visited New York

Baylor University announced Wednesday morning that the couple who visited New York are members of the faculty who were on non-university business. They began to feel sick when they returned to Waco. Baylor says they did not return to the campus and have been in self-isolation since traveling home.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was notified about the 5th case this morning by state agencies and are actively trying to find that individual.

There are currently 16 people awaiting test results. Those results may come in later today.

Mayor Deaver says all of the patients have mild symptoms and are expected to recover.

Mayor Deaver signed a Declaration of Disaster yesterday, which closed restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters to inside service.