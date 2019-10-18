Watch Online: Funeral for Falls Co. Deputy Matt Jones

The funeral for Falls County Deputy Matt Jones is being held at the First Woodway Baptist Church at 101 N. Ritchie Road in Woodway today.

Jones died when a car hydroplaned on Highway 6, hitting him and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow.

The Riesel Chief is in the hospital with broken ribs, a dislocated knee cap, and a lacerated spleen.

Here is the schedule for Jones’s memorial service:

1100 – Services begins at FWBC with the Jones family ushered by Honor Guard.

1110 – Followed by Pall Bearers

1115 – Honor Guard dismissal

1115 – Welcome & invocation

1120 – Obituary

1123 – Dignitary Remarks

1128 – Sheriff Scaman’s Remarks

1133 – Family Remarks (Video)

1150 – Word of Encouragement: Chaplain Babler

1156 – Presentation of Badges

1200 – Recognition of Thor

1203 – Dismissal: Chaplain Babler

Creating Wall of Honor: Uniform dismissal first, then retirement of Colors (from center)

1206 – Bag Pipe (from side), Officiant, Sheriff [Matt Jones] Chief, Honorary Pall Bearers, then Family leads Casket out

The burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery, located at 3782 Bode Road. It is 16 miles north of Waco, near Elm Mott.

The burial will include a flyover, 21 gun salute, Taps, and bagpipers.