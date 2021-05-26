WATCH: Products you won’t want to miss this Memorial Day

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share some amazing products you don’t want to miss this Memorial Day!

Weed Golden Ale

www.weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.

Weed Light

www.weedlight.com

Weed Light, It’s a light lager-style beer that’s light in calories, but really crisp and solid in flavor. The patriotic packaging makes it perfect for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Weed Light is also a proud partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation which provides for First Responders and Veterans across the country.

VENUS

Use STYLE21 at www.VENUS.com

With 35+ years of expertise in swimwear, VENUS is the leader in fit, designing high-quality, flattering on-trend swimsuits.