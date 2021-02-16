Water conservation requested by City of Waco

WACO, Texas – There are rumors circulating on the internet and social media that the City of Waco is turning off the water supply. The city says this is not true.

The city said in a statement Tuesday night these rumors are making the situation worse because they create fear and encourage citizens to use more water at a time when production supply is limited.

Due to the extreme cold and electricity outages related to it, one of Waco’s two water treatment plants is not operating. The effect of this is the city can only produce about 25 percent of its full water treatment capacity.

The City is taking every step possible to address this problem. However, to ensure there is water for everyone, the public’s help is needed.

Just as electricity producers are asking for the public’s help to curtail energy usage, the City of Waco is asking for the public’s help to curtail water usage.

The City is asking the public to take these steps for the next 48 hours:

In lieu of a bath or shower, consider a sponge bath or basin bath. Do not use washing machine for laundry or automated dish washer (hand wash only using limited water). Do not drip all faucets in your home. To prevent lines from freezing, drip the faucet that is farthest from your meter, particularly lines located on an outside wall. Do not store or hoard water by filling bathtubs or other large containers. If everyone does this, water pressure will fall resulting in the following consequences: Mandatory boil water notices will be required (at a time when many citizens have no electricity with which to boil water) Water for firefighting purposes will be threatened or, worse, unavailable. Each day fill enough containers to provide (a) each person in your home 1 gallon of water for the next 24 hours, and (b) an additional gallon per day for cooking use.

The water supply is barely meeting demand now. Mandatory boil water notices may be needed if pressures continue to fall.

The City has also asked businesses and industrial customers to curtail water usage so that water is available for all.

Surrounding communities that Waco provides water to include Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview, and Robinson. These communities are contractually obligated to follow this guidance and relay this information to their citizens.

The City also requests the public’s help in identifying any water main breaks or leaks. Leaks and water main breaks can be reported by calling 254-299-2489.

Source: City of Waco