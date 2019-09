WACO, Texas- A water main is causing problems for game day traffic today

A water main has been broken by a construction crew at 4th and I-35 southbound access road. All northbound traffic into downtown Waco on 4th Street is being diverted.

Waco Police are asking people to be cautious if they plan to drive downtown or attend the Baylor game today, as the water main break is expected to not be repaired until later today.

