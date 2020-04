ROBINSON, Texas- Robinson residents will be without water Friday morning.

The City of Robinson will have water shut off Friday morning, May 1st beginning at 8:30 a.m., for improvements being made on Elizabeth in conjunction with the current Street Project.

Customers in the following areas will be affected:

1. Elizabeth

2. Susan

3. Section of Betsy (Margaret to Billington)…

4. Denison ( Margaret to Betsy)