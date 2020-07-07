Waterline Rehab project to cause road closures in northwest Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Some Killeen roads will be closing in an effort to improve water infrastructure and services.

Williamson Drive, Whitlow Drive and Garth Drive – between Whitlow Drive and W. Dean Avenue – will experience daily lane closures through July 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, and all lanes will be reopened after work hours.

These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized waterlines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen. Crews will enter the roadway to complete the work.

Traffic will be detoured around the worksites during work hours, and travelers are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work, and appreciates your cooperation as they improve this water infrastructure.

Source: City of Killeen