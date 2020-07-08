Waterline repairs to cause overnight service interruption in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- Some residents will experience a water service interruption overnight July 9th as contractors work to relocate a waterline.

The outage area is on South 37th and South 39th Streets between Avenue H and Avenue P.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and is expected to last eight hours.

The waterline relocation is part of a larger ongoing project to upgrade the storm sewer system in this area.

During the service interruption, the Public Works Department will be replacing valves that are not functioning properly.

Replacing these valves will reduce the size of the outage area for any possible future shutdowns.

Residents with additional questions can contact the City’s Public Works department at 254-298-5478.