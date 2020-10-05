Waterline work leads to major street closure in Waco

WACO, Texas – A major street closure at 4th Street and Interstate 35 southbound started Monday.

This closure comes due to waterline work. Travelers will not be able to access S. 4th Street from the interstate. This will likely remain closed until the project is completed in early 2021.

Those who need to access the downtown area will need to use University Parks Drive or S. 6th Street. 4th Street will be temporarily changed to a two-way road from Clay Avenue to Interstate 35 during the waterline work so businesses in the area will still be accessible.