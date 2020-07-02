WCCC-TV to air 2019 Fourth on the Brazos fireworks

WACO, Texas – Wacoans can catch a Fourth of July extravaganza from the safety of their own homes this year!

The Waco City Cable Channel will provide video coverage of the 2019 H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza for everyone to enjoy virtually from the comfort and safety of their home. The Fireworks show, along with music from the Waco Community Band, will air on Friday, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 10, and in HD on Grande channel 810. For those without cable or who are away from their TV sets, the same live coverage can be viewed at www.wccc.tv, or from the WCCC-TV mobile app.

Source: City of Waco