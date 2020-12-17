WCCC-TV to air 2020 Waco Community Band Virtual Holiday Concert

WACO, Texas – The Waco City Cable Channel (WCCC-TV) will air this year’s Waco Community Band Virtual Holiday Concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” on December 24th at 9:00 p.m. and again on December 25th at 10:00 a.m.

The concert is hosted by band president Bryan Fonville, and was recorded using social distancing and special instrument coverings. The program includes a variety of holiday favorites all performed by volunteer members of the Waco Community Band. The band serves under the direction of conductor and musical director Jon Conrad.

The band was organized in 1981, and is made up of professional and amateur musicians from throughout Central Texas and is sponsored by McLennan Community College.

WCCC-TV can be viewed on Grande channel 810 and Spectrum channel 10, or on the web at www.wccc.tv. It is also available on Roku streaming by searching “City of Waco”.

Source: City of Waco