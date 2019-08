COLLEGE STATION, TX - Jimbo Fisher has a big hole to fill at tight end, since Jace Sternberger was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Sternberger only played one year in Aggieland, after transferring in from Kansas, and after a stellar junior season, he declared for the NFL Draft.

"Everyone thought Jace was a receiver," Kellen Mond said. "He could still block too, but he did a really good job on the receiving end."