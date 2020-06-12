‘We need answers’: Another peaceful protest formed as search for missing soldier continues

FORT HOOD, Texas – The family of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen is holding another peaceful protest outside of Fort Hood Friday night.

It has now been 53 days since Guillen went missing on Fort Hood. Her family says little progress has been made in this investigation.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen.

Since a rally was held here three weeks ago, the family now confirms they have had contact with the Army. They say they have not been given any formal updates on Guillen’s whereabouts.

Family and friends are marching around the Mayborn Gate at Fort Hood chanting, “We need answers.”

Guillen was last seen on post April 22nd. The family says it was her off day, and she was wearing a t-shirt, purple leggings and black running shoes.